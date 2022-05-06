Originally launched in Australia in 2018 and expanding to other locations, Spotify Stations is basically a beta app up until today. Just like the main Spotify app, Stations offers music but creates playlists through users’ listening habits by tapping thumbs up or down on any track. However, the app will end on May 16, 2022, after Spotify sent its users an email notifying the closing of the app. It reads:

First of all, we’d like to thank you for being a user of Spotify Stations, the beta app we have been testing. We have decided not to extend the rollout of this experience, and we wish to inform you that as of May 16, 2022, the Stations app and web player will no longer be available.

Shutting down the app will stop its operation both on mobile and the web. As of now, the web app is no longer working. And while the mobile app is still functional on devices, Play Store’s web interface no longer allows the installation of Stations on Android. On a positive note, Spotify reassures Stations users in the email sent that they will still be allowed to use their stations by transferring them to the main Spotify app.

Don’t worry, you will still be able to listen to your favorite stations. In fact, by clicking here, you can easily move all of your favorite stations to the main Spotify experience and continue listening.

The app didn’t gain much popularity. From a statement Spotify gave to 9To5Google, the company described the beta app as one of its experiments that “ serve only as an important learning.”

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of experiments to create better listening experiences for our users,” Spotify told 9To5Google. “Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. Our Spotify Stations Beta was one of those tests. We will be sunsetting the current feature, but users will be able to easily transfer their favorite stations and enjoy a similar radio experience directly within the Spotify app.”