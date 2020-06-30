Spotify brings real-time lyrics support to 26 new markets

Spotify is finally bringing real-time lyrics support to 30 new markets around the world. Spotify users can use this feature by tapping the “Lyrics” at the bottom of the “Now Playing” screen in Spotify apps. This new feature will go live at 10 a.m. EST on June 30 in the following markets:

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong.

This new lyrics feature is powered by Musixmatch, the world’s largest catalog of song lyrics (14 million lyrics) and translations.

Source: Techcrunch