Spotify is working on its own voice assistant which can be invoked with “Hey Spotify”

Digital assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant already have Spotify integration allowing you to control music through your voice. Similar to Pandora, Spotify is now working on its own voice assistant that will work when you are actively using the Spotify app. You will be able to invoke the Spotify voice assistant using “Hey Spotify” voice command. If you are not interested in this feature, you can disable it under Settings.

Pandora currently supports following voice commands, so you can expect Spotify voice assistant to offer similar experience.

Control requests to change stations, control volume, skip or pause music, and other basic navigation commands.

to change stations, control volume, skip or pause music, and other basic navigation commands. Thematic requests delivering personalized music based on each user’s unique tastes, moods, and favorite activities like “play something for my workout” or “play music for relaxing.”

delivering personalized music based on each user’s unique tastes, moods, and favorite activities like “play something for my workout” or “play music for relaxing.” Open-ended requests like “play something different,” “play something I like” or “play more like this.”

like “play something different,” “play something I like” or “play more like this.” Basic requests for a specific artist, song, station, podcast or playlist like “play new music by…” or “play my happy jams playlist.”

for a specific artist, song, station, podcast or playlist like “play new music by…” or “play my happy jams playlist.” Interactive requests like “what song is this?” or directional requests like “add this song to my party playlist” or “I like this” to give a thumbs-up.

via: Engadget