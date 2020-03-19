Spotify has a pretty good desktop app for Windows 10, but it lacks in one important feature – it does not display music lyrics.
Users have been complaining about the issue for some time, and it appears the company is finally responding.
MSPoweruser reader Alan Laiter has sent us a screenshot where Spotify is teasing “some big improvements to our lyrics feature“, suggesting users stay tuned for updates.
Spotify has actually been testing the feature for about a month, with some screenshots available.
The screenshot suggests the Spotify Desktop app will make a pretty good Karaoke substitute when it finally rolls out.
We understand the lyrics will be supplied by MusicMatch and will be a combination of artist-submitted lyrics and also community-generated entries.
The Spotify desktop app can be downloaded from the Store here.
Thanks, Alan for the tip and screenshots.