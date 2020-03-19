Spotify has a pretty good desktop app for Windows 10, but it lacks in one important feature – it does not display music lyrics.

Users have been complaining about the issue for some time, and it appears the company is finally responding.

Spotify is bringing song lyrics back to its Windows 10 app 1

MSPoweruser reader Alan Laiter has sent us a screenshot where Spotify is teasing “some big improvements to our lyrics feature“, suggesting users stay tuned for updates.

Spotify has actually been testing the feature for about a month, with some screenshots available.

Spotify is bringing song lyrics back to its Windows 10 app 2

The screenshot suggests the Spotify Desktop app will make a pretty good Karaoke substitute when it finally rolls out.

We understand the lyrics will be supplied by MusicMatch and will be a combination of artist-submitted lyrics and also community-generated entries.

The Spotify desktop app can be downloaded from the Store here.

Thanks, Alan for the tip and screenshots.

