Spotify takes on Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces with the new Greenroom app

Spotify today announced Greenroom, a new live audio platform that will compete with Clubhouse and Twitter spaces. Spotify Greenroom is now available on iOS and Android in over 135 markets around the world. The new Spotify Greenroom app features the following:

New app branding (aka Greenroom) and a new overall look and feel

The ability for any user to host or participate in live rooms

A way to join Greenroom using your Spotify log-in info

A new onboarding experience that puts users’ interests front and center

Recording capabilities so you can complement your on-demand content with live conversations

Chat controls to ensure the best possible experience

Spotify also announced the launch of Spotify Creator Fund, which will help live audio creators monetize their work. If you are interested, you can sign up to learn more about this fund.

You can download Spotify Greenroom app using the below links:

Source: Spotify