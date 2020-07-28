Spotify users on both Mac and Windows will now be able to cast Music directly from your desktop as the music streaming giant has added support for Google Chromecast to its desktop app. In order to be able to cast your Spotify music from your Windows or Mac desktop, you’ll need the Spotify version 1.1.38 installed on your desktop. Spotify Rock Star MattSuda was the one that posted about the feature on Spotify community forums earlier today.

Good news! You can now find Chromecast in the connect “devices available” menu in the Spotify desktop app and browser web player. Now you can cast your music to Chromecast from the desktop app without having to use the iOS or Android app. Make sure your Spotify desktop app is up to date

Spotify for both Android and iOS already has for Google Chromecast, meaning you can cast your music to Google Home or other smart speakers if you own an iPhone or an Android phone. And now, with Chromecast support coming to the Spotify desktop app, desktop users will also be able to stream music from their desktop to their smart speakers. To cast music to your smart speaker, you can simply use the usual “devices available” menu to see available Chromecast devices(via 9to5google).

How many of you have been waiting for Chromecast support in the Spotify desktop app? Are going to use the feature to stream music from your desktop to your smart speakers? Let us know in the comments below.