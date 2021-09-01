Spotify Blend allows you to easily create a shared personalized playlist

Spotify today announced Blend, a new feature for Spotify Free and Premium users globally. Blend will allow Spotify users to easily create a shared personalized playlist. Blend will be updated daily based on what listeners stream, combines the best of Spotify’s personalization capabilities and collaborative playlist functionality into a single shared playlist.
Now, the experience includes new cover art to easily identify each of your Blend playlists, taste match scores to see your listening preferences compared to your friends’, and shareable data stories that are unique to every listening pair and can be shared across social channels.
Here’s how Blend works:
- Tap “Create Blend” in the Made For You hub on mobile.
- Then, tap “Invite” to select a friend to blend with by sharing a single-use invitation via messages or email. (For each friend you want to blend with, you will need to generate a new invitation.)
- Once your friend accepts the invite and joins Blend, Spotify will generate a custom tracklist for the two of you filled with songs you already love—and recommendations combining your listening preferences and tastes.
- Plus, it’s easy to identify how each friend has influenced the track choice. Simply check the profile icons next to the track.
Source: Spotify
