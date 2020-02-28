Back in July of 2019, we covered the Xpo Music app for Windows 10 which was a Spotify client but took the experience to a whole new level. The app has since improved and is one of the best Spotify clients on the Microsoft Store at the moment.

While the app is great for the users, Spotify seems to think otherwise. Mahdi Ghiasi, the creator of Xpo Music took Twitter to confirm that he had to unpublish the app from the Store.

Spotify has once again filed a complaint against Xpo Music. I'll have to unpublish it from the Microsoft Store 🙁 — Mahdi Ghiasi (@MahdiGhiasi_) February 28, 2020

Unfortunately, there’s no word on when the app will be available again for Windows 10 users. For now, it looks like you have to settle for Spotify’s official app if you want to use the service on Windows 10.