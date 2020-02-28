Spotify app for iOS gets a major design update

Spotify today announced a major design update for iOS users. This new updated Spotify app comes with a refreshed look that offers more streamlined, easy-to-use interface with fresh designs and actionable icons. Spotify mentioned that its goal was to make playing your favorite song or playlist as simple as the tap of a button. Read about the new design elements below.
- Simpler and more universal Shuffle Play button: New green “shuffle play” icon reduces streaming to the click of one familiar button, which includes the shuffle icon.
- Easy to use Action Rows: All actions, including ‘like,’ ‘play,’ and ‘download’ for Premium users are grouped in a row at the central part of the screen. Downloading for listening without Wi-Fi (for our Premium users) now has a new icon.
- New Track rows with cover art: Spotify now shows a track’s cover art in all views except “Album” view. This will make it easier than ever to navigate the app and find familiar songs. Also, Spotify now highlights songs you’ve already “liked” by showing the heart icon next to the track name.
You can download the updated Spotify app from App Store.
Source: Spotify
