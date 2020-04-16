THQ Nordic has confirmed the release date of the upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

The from-the-ground-up remake of the sixth-generation action-platformer will release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch on June 23rd.

SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated will allow players to control SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy to battle Plankton’s army of amiable robots.

The game will bring back all of the original game with gorgeous high-end visuals, cut content that never made it to players and an all-new horde mode for single and multiplayer.

Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will cost just $29.99 on release, although the game currently has a 10% off pre-order offer on Xbox One for just $26.99.

THQ Nordic is currently remaking another cult classic, Destroy All Humans. Is anyone else extremely excited?