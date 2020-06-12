Update: PlayStation has revealed that the next-gen PS5 exclusive Spider-Man Miles Morales is a remastered expansion of the original Spider-Man PS4.

In an interview with The Telegraph following the PlayStation 5 reveal, Sony’s EVP head of European Business, Simon Rutter, explained that Miles Morales would be viewed as “an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game.”

However, the game will benefit from the switch to PlayStation 5. To better suit the technology, major enhancements to Insomniac Games‘ engine have been made. With the original PS4 game being the first technological showcase for PS5, it makes sense that Sony’s Superhero series would return early for PS5.

“There’s a substantial Miles Morales component – which is the expansion element – but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PlayStation 5 technology and features,” Rutter said.

“I think what is very interesting for everyone to see is how familiar games might be to some degree changed through the workings of PlayStation 5.”

Original Story: Sony has announced Spider-Man Miles Morales, the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man PS4.

The game puts PlayStation in the role of the fantastic Spider-Man successor Miles Morales in an action packed superhero tale.

Spider-Man Miles Morales will release Holiday 2020 on PlayStation 5 exclusively.