Microsoft has announced that they are bringing their Speed Dial feature to Microsoft Teams on iOS and Android. Users can now get into a call with their preferred contacts with greater efficiency than before.

Speed dial contacts that users have added on desktop or desk phone devices will now show up on iPhones/iPads and Android devices as well.

Users can also add and remove speed dial contacts, directly from the mobile Calls app. Microsoft will begin rolling the feature out in early July and expect to complete rollout end of July.