The top of the line Qualcomm processor is currently the Snapdragon 888+, but progress never takes a rest, and the company is set to announce a new flagship in the next few months.

Today reliable leaker Ice Universe spilt the beans on the name and specs of the next must-have SoC.

According to Ice Universe, the successor to the Snapdragon 888 will be the Snapdragon 898, model number SM8450.

The chip will be based on Arm’s new Armv9 architecture which should mean a primary Kryo 780 CPU running at 3.09GHz.

The Kryo 780 is based on the Arm Cortex-X2 CPU and is said to be 16% faster than the Arm Cortex-X1 found in the Snapdragon 888.

The SoC should be built on a 4nm process, an improvement on the 5nm in the Snapdragon 888.

It is also expected to have the Adreno 730 GPU, up from the Adreno 660 and feature the 4nm x65 5G modem.

The first devices sporting these new processors should hit the market at the end of the year or early next.

via Phone Arena