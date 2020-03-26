Source code of AMD’s future graphics products stolen

AMD yesterday reported about the recent theft of files related to its future graphics products. According to multiple reports, source code related to AMD GPU IPs including Navi 10, Navi 21 & Adren SOC that powers Microsoft Xbox Series X has been stolen.

In December 2019, AMD was contacted by someone who claimed to have test files related to its current and future graphics products. Some of the stolen files were recently posted online, but have since been taken down on request of AMD. AMD downplayed the incident with the following statement.

While we are aware the perpetrator has additional files that have not been made public, we believe the stolen graphics IP is not core to the competitiveness or security of our graphics products. We are not aware of the perpetrator possessing any other AMD IP.

AMD is now working with law enforcement officials and other experts as a part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Source: AMD