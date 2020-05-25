In February Sony announced their new flagship Xperia 1 II (Mark two) smartphone which features advanced camera features incorporated from industry-leading Sony Alpha cameras, latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, OLED display and more.

Now the device has gone on sale and has shocked some with its rather high $1,199.99 price, $200 more than its predecessor.

Sony is famous for its audiovisual products and the Xperia 1 Mark two does not disappoint with the following features:

Triple lens camera incorporating industry leading Sony Alpha technology, ZEISS optics calibrated specifically for Xperia with 3D iToF .

Industry-leading autofocus camera technology offers up to 20 fps burst shooting with 60 times per second AF/AE calculations and Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals.

Cinematography Pro "powered by CineAlta" can record in multiple frame rates and offer more manual controls such as touch auto focus and custom white balance to enhance your cinematographic shooting experiences

21:9 CinemaWide 6.5" 4K HDR OLED display delivers unprecedented colour accuracy with Creator mode "powered by CineAlta".

Watch a movie with Dolby Atmos sound , tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, for a multi-dimensional surround sound experience

Audio quality as artists intended with sound tuned in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment, front stereo speakers, and new 360 Reality Audio with unique hardware decoding to optimise sound quality

Next Generation 5G connectivity and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform, with high capacity 4000mAh battery with wireless charging for optimal speed and performance.

Xperia 1 II introduces DSEE Ultimate. This new technology utilises AI to automatically improve audio frequency and bit rate in real-time, taking each track close to high-resolution audio. It works with wired or wireless headphones, with local or streaming music.

Ted Forbes from the Art of Photography reviewed the handset and called the device “extremely well thought out,” saying it is a flagship phone that competes with the Samsung S20, Google Pixel and even the iPhone 11.

See his review below:

Xperia 1 II will be available in Black and Purple and will hit shelves on July 24th and Sony is offering anyone who preorders the phone by June 28 a pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones.