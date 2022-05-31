Woot is now offering a decent 25 percent discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-the-ear headphones. You can now get Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at $259.99, down from $348. The wireless over-the-ear headphones are now almost $100 cheaper, which is something you don’t get to see in online retail stores every day.

WH-1000XM4 has some awesome features that make it stand out from the competition. The headphones come with industry-leading noise cancellation, resulting in improved phone call quality and the reduction of even more high and mid-frequency sounds. It also has ambient sound control, proprietary technology for premium sound, touch control, adaptive Sound Control that can learn to recognize locations you frequently visit, and many more.

You can buy the WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones right now by paying $100 less than the original price. You can click here to buy the headphones from Woot. It’s with noting that the offer won’t be there for an indefinite period, so buy the product before it goes out of stock or the deal ends.

The price drop is an excellent opportunity for users to buy premium headphones. Sony’s new WH-1000XM5 is also a great choice, but you’ll need to pay $100 more for that. The Sony WH-1000XM4 is still a great product in front of the new XM5 and costs less right now. So the XM5 predecessor is undoubtedly a better choice for many users as they don’t have to comprise on a lot of things.

Which headphones would you prefer and why? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.