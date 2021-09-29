Sony announces WF-C500, an affordable truly wireless earbuds with 10hr battery life

Sony today announced WF-C500, an affordable truly wireless earbuds with several class leading features. The WF-C500 is 45% smaller than the WF-XB700 and these buds fit securely and comfortably in your ears. You can enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and they also support fast charging. A 10-minute quick charge gives you up to an hour of extra play time.

Sony WF-C500 features:

DSEE restores high frequency sounds lost in compression

Up to 10hr battery life, total up to 20hr with charging case

Splash-proof and sweat-proof with an IPX4 rating

Easier, clearer hands-free calling

Small and light for a great fit and all day wear

Ergonomic Surface Design conforms to most ear shapes

Fine-tune your sound using the Sony | Headphones Connect app

Optional use of one earbud only

Easy button operation to take control without your phone

Experience 360 Reality Audio for a truly immersive experience

You can pre-order the new Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds here for $99.