Sony announces WF-C500, an affordable truly wireless earbuds with 10hr battery life

by Pradeep

 

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbud

Sony today announced WF-C500, an affordable truly wireless earbuds with several class leading features. The WF-C500 is 45% smaller than the WF-XB700 and these buds fit securely and comfortably in your ears. You can enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and they also support fast charging. A 10-minute quick charge gives you up to an hour of extra play time.

 Sony WF-C500 features:

  • DSEE restores high frequency sounds lost in compression
  • Up to 10hr battery life, total up to 20hr with charging case
  • Splash-proof and sweat-proof with an IPX4 rating
  • Easier, clearer hands-free calling
  • Small and light for a great fit and all day wear
  • Ergonomic Surface Design conforms to most ear shapes
  • Fine-tune your sound using the Sony | Headphones Connect app
  • Optional use of one earbud only
  • Easy button operation to take control without your phone
  • Experience 360 Reality Audio for a truly immersive experience

You can pre-order the new Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds here for $99.

