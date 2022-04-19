Microsoft has announced the lineup of games coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass throughout the latter half of April and, as always, there’s a lot to look forward to playing.

Featuring two games launching on day one on Xbox Game Pass as well as the critically acclaimed PlayStation 5 launch title Bugsnax, April’s back half of Game Pass additions has a lot to look forward to, so let’s not waste any time and dive into what’s on offer from April the 19th to the 28th.

F1 2021 (Cloud) – Available Today

Featuring the thrilling two-player “breaking point” career mode and the return of split-screen racing, F1 2021 offers the latest Formula One racing action that’s now closer than ever thanks to the ‘Real-Season Start’ mode.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (Cloud) – Available Today

Feel the thrill of the chase and the rush of escape behind the wheels of the world’s hottest high-performance cars in Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered– a heart-pumping, socially competitive racing experience.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Play as an adorable yet trouble-making turnip. Avoid paying taxes, solve plantastic puzzles, harvest crops and battle massive beasts all in a journey to tear down a corrupt vegetable government!

7 Days to Die (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 26th

Set in a brutally unforgiving post-apocalyptic world overrun by the undead, 7 Days is an open-world game that is a unique combination of first-person shooter, survival horror, tower defence, and role-playing games.

Research and Destroy (Console and PC) – April 26

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Take control of three brilliant scientists as you research and develop strange new weapons and gadgets to destroy the Supernatural hordes that have all but crushed humanity!

Bugsnax (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 28th

Bugsnax takes you on a journey to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone… and hungry!

Unsouled (Console and PC) – April 28th

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Unsouled is a 2D action RPG game requiring immense elaborate control. Take a break from repetitive attack and dodge action by challenging yourself with the world of Unsouled.

Alongside the good news of what new games are arriving on Xbox Game Pass this April, unfortunately, this announcement is also coupled with the news that a number of games are leaving the service.

On the 30th of April, these are the games that are leaving Xbox Game Pass.