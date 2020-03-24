Those using the PlayStation Network may find themselves looking at slower download speeds, as Sony Interactive Entertainment says that it’s working with internet service providers in Europe to “manage download traffic” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the company didn’t mention the COVID-19 pandemic specifically, Sony did acknowledge in a blog post that “an unprecedented number of people are practicing [sic] social distancing and are becoming more reliant on internet access.”

“Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay,” the company continued. “We appreciate the support and understanding from our community, and their doing their part, as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone.”

These measures should currently only affect those who are located in Europe and using the PlayStation Network. We’ll update if any other countries will find themselves faced with potentially slower download speeds.

Many gaming companies and studios are currently finding themselves faced with an overwhelming number of players who have made the wise choice to stay at home, isolate, and play videogames. For example, Xbox Live has experienced multiple server overloads in the last couple of weeks as players swarm to enjoy their games online.

While most companies are fully aware of the demand for online gaming right now and trying their best to accommodate, please be aware that not everyone has the servers or ability to cope with the rush.

If you’re using an online service such as Xbox Live, PlayStation Plus, or Nintendo Switch Online, you may find yourself unable to connect or looking at longer lobby queues at times. Just be patient, find yourself a nice offline game to play in the meantime, and make sure you keep washing your hands.

The 2019 novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has officially been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. At the time of publishing, there have been 332,930 cases and 14,509 deaths confirmed globally.

If you start displaying symptoms of COVID-19, the smartest thing to do is to isolate yourself from others and remain at home until you recover. If you start feeling worse, seek medical advice as soon as possible while keeping a safe distance from others.

Maintaining good hygiene practices, such as washing your hands regularly and covering your mouth when you cough and sneeze, can help to prevent the spread of most viruses and keep yourself and others safe from infection.

It’s important to note that this virus does not discriminate in who it infects. Even if you’re lucky enough to be asymptomatic, you can still be a carrier of COVID-19, and you can still infect others. Be smart and stay at home.

For any concerns regarding COVID-19, you can visit the World Health Organization website to check on the status of the outbreak and educate yourself on related issues.