Sony plans to expand PS Plus reach; targeting PC, mobile, browser, and TV markets

Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly planning to broaden the reach of its PS Plus subscription service beyond its traditional console base. Leaked documents reveal plans to introduce PS Plus to PCs, mobile devices, browsers, and smart TVs, aiming to become a major player across the broader entertainment landscape.

Here’s a breakdown of the planned initiatives:

Mobile: Sony will curate a service featuring first-party and third-party titles optimized for mobile devices, potentially employing localized monetization strategies.

PC: Expanding PS Plus to PC aligns with the recent trend of PlayStation Studios bringing their titles to this platform. This initiative aims to leverage existing PC games for live service engagement and attract new customers.

Game streaming: Sony intends to expand game streaming options beyond PlayStation consoles, allowing users to play PS Plus titles on mobile devices, browsers, and smart TVs, potentially lowering access barriers for some players.

Sony acknowledges the need to offer greater value across all tiers of PS Plus to attract and retain existing subscribers. This may involve partnerships, exclusive offerings, and innovative content.

This expansion isn’t just a rumor. Sony hasn’t been shy about their ambitions. Senior Vice President Eric Lempel recently boasted that a third of PS Plus subscribers have already gravitated towards the higher tiers, Extra and Premium, exceeding their expectations. The recent price hike, while met with some grumbles, is seen as an investment in making PS Plus truly great.

Is it safe to say that Sony’s PlayStation Plus would no longer be just a console perk; it could be a full-blown invasion?

