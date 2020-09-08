Sony reportedly going to reveal PlayStation 5 price tomorrow

Sony will allegedly be revealing the long-anticipated PlayStation 5 price tomorrow, after Microsoft has revealed the price of the Xbox Series S.

The news comes from the Twitter account of GAME Guilford, a UK-based games retailer. With many customers asking when they can pre-order Sony’s next-generation games console, the retailer revealed that the console is not far off.

“Those awaiting preorders and have Ryi. Please standby for updates,” the Twitter account wrote. “PS5 have scheduled an announcement tomorrow so things are about to kick off this week.”

Those awaiting preorders and have Ryi. Please standby for updates. PS5 have scheduled an announcement tomorrow so things are about to kick off this week. #Guildford — GAME Guildford (@GAMEGuildford) September 8, 2020

With Microsoft’s Xbox Series X currently leaked at $499 and the Xbox Series S confirmed at $299/£249.99, it’ll be interesting to see if the PlayStation 5 price slides between those numbers or speeds right past them.

What do you think the PlayStation 5 price will be?