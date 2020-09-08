Earlier today, Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series S render got leaked online. Due to the leak, Microsoft has now officially announced Xbox Series S. Microsoft also mentioned that the new Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox ever and it will deliver next gen performance. Microsoft also confirmed that Xbox Series S will cost $299 and more information regarding the console will be shared soon.

As you can see from the image above, Xbox Series S will not support game discs. Instead, gamers should rely completely on digital purchases.

Xbox Series S at $299 is a great deal for those who are planning to get a next-gen console but can’t spend a lot to buy a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Xbox Series S will also be available with a $25 per month Xbox All Access financing option.