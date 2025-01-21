Sony cuts PS Plus prices for select Asian countries during Lunar New Year promo

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Sony is offering yet another discount for its PS Plus subscription prices. This time, it’s for the region-locked Lunar New Year promotion.

The Japanese gaming giant said that new PS Plus members can save 25% on a 12-month PS Plus Extra membership or enjoy a 35% discount on a 12-month PS Plus Deluxe plan. Or, if you’re still a subscriber of the Essential or Extra plans, you can get a 35% discount if you upgrade to Deluxe.

The promotion is running from January 22 to February 4, 2025, for certain Asian countries that celebrate Lunar New Year. That may include South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Southeast Asian countries of Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Though, Sony also clarifies that the 35% discount when upgrading for current subscribers is not applicable for Indonesia.

Last year, Sony also ran a similar campaign, featuring K-pop star Kim Se Jeong. Same discount schemes, same everything.

Other than that, you can also get up to 75% off on games on the PlayStation Store, including titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Tekken 8, Persona 3 Reload, and Resident Evil 4 (Remake).

Earlier this year, Sony kicked off its first promo of the year with January Deals, which is currently running until January 29. We’re getting up to 70% discount off games like Gran Turismo 7, EA Sports FC 25, and more others. Some even go for as low as $3 on the PS Store.