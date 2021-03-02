Sony has announced plans to shut down the ability to purchase or rent movies on PlayStation hardware.

Announced on the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed plans to shut down movie and TV purchases on PlayStation consoles due to a “shift in customer behaviour”.

The PlayStation Store will remove the ability to purchase or rent movies and TV shows on August 31st, 2021.

“At SIE, we strive to provide the best entertainment experience for PlayStation fans, and that means evolving our offerings as customer needs change,” PlayStation announced.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles. With this shift in customer behavior, we have decided to no longer offer movie and TV purchases and rentals through PlayStation Store as of August 31, 2021.”

“We thank our fans for their continued support, and we look forward to further enhancing the entertainment experience on PlayStation.”

Past purchases on PS4, PS5 and mobile devices will still be accessible for those that have already bought PlayStation Store content.