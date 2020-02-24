Sony announces Xperia 1 Mark 2 with advanced triple lens camera and 4K HDR OLED display

Sony today announced the new flagship Xperia 1 II (Mark two) smartphone with advanced camera features incorporated from industry leading Sony Alpha cameras, latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, OLED display and more. Read about the main highlights of Xperia 1 Mark two below.
- Triple lens camera incorporating industry leading Sony Alpha technology, ZEISS optics calibrated specifically for Xperia with 3D iToF.
- Industry-leading autofocus camera technology offers up to 20 fps burst shooting with 60 times per second AF/AE calculations and Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals.
- Cinematography Pro “powered by CineAlta” can record in multiple frame rates and offer more manual controls such as touch auto focus and custom white balance to enhance your cinematographic shooting experiences
- 21:9 CinemaWide 6.5” 4K HDR OLED display delivers unprecedented colour accuracy with Creator mode “powered by CineAlta”.
- Watch a movie with Dolby Atmos sound, tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, for a multi-dimensional surround sound experience
- Audio quality as artists intended with sound tuned in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment, front stereo speakers, and new 360 Reality Audio with unique hardware decoding to optimise sound quality
- Next Generation 5G connectivity and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform, with high capacity 4000mAh battery with wireless charging for optimal speed and performance.
- Xperia 1 II introduces DSEE Ultimate. This new technology utilises AI to automatically improve audio frequency and bit rate in real-time, taking each track close to high-resolution audio. It works with wired or wireless headphones, with local or streaming music.
Xperia 1 II will be available in Black and Purple in Europe from late Spring 2020.
Source: Sony
