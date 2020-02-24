Sony announces Xperia 1 Mark 2 with advanced triple lens camera and 4K HDR OLED display

Deals

Deal Alert: Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL heavily discounted Pixel 4 and 4 XL have been critiqued for both being too expensive in comparison to rival Android phones and at the same time not offering as much in terms of spec value to offset the cost. T...

Dell’s Presidents Day Sale includes great deals on XPS and Inspiron laptop... Early this week, Dell started its Presidents’ Day Sale that will allow you to save big on personal, business and gaming PCs, monitors and other electronics. There are some great deals in t...

Deal Alert: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) discount is back again at Amazon If asking digital assistants to play music, answer questions, read stories, and tell jokes is your thing, then Amazon Echo Dot is definitely a great product and in many aspects, it’s even ...

Deal Alert: Save up to $200 on Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Pixel 4 series of smartphones has been critiqued for both being too expensive in comparison to rival Android phones and at the same time not offering as much in terms of spec value to offset...

Deal Alert: The 13-inch MacBook Pro is $200 cheaper today Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel i5 CPU is a decent computer for pretty much everyone. But if you’re one of those who never thought of buying the MacBook Pro just because o...

Deal Alert: Grab an Xbox One X 1TB Console and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bund... For a limited time, you can grab an Xbox One X 1TB Console and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle for only $349, $150 off the usual asking price. The bundle includes: Xbox One X 1TB console...

Deal Alert: Surface Headphones now at all time low price at Amazon Surface Headphones are arguably the most exciting noise-canceling headphones that launched last year. It not only offers great sound quality and great noise cancelation but it also features ...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Go tablet with 8GB RAM and Type Cover $80 off Microsoft’s Surface Go is perfect for all your daily tasks, giving you laptop performance, tablet portability, and a touchscreen with the power of Windows 10. It weighs just 1.15 lbs a...

Deal Alert: Save up to $50 on the best Apple AirPods Pro alternatives If you are looking for premium truly wireless earbuds and not interested in Apple AirPods Pro, check out these new deals on Amazon. Sony’s WF-1000XM3 noise canceling truly wireless ear...