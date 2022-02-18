Sony Bravia XR X95J offers everything one would wish for in a dreamy home theater: the generous screen, moving sounds, and unequaled pictures. Most of all, Sony just put it on sale, and it can save you a total of $500 on Best Buy. Here are the latest technologies it features that will certainly make you crave it more.

COGNITIVE PROCESSOR XR. With the Cognitive Processor XR, the Bravia XR X95J can analyze the content and recreate it the way humans should see and hear it. This allows it to enhance and remaster the elements to a certain level, bringing astounding realism to the overall content.

FULL-ARRAY LED & XR CONTRAST BOOSTER 5. Enjoy real-life depth, details with deep blacks, and breathtaking contrast in Sony 75″ Bravia XR X95J through the Full-Array LED that precisely controls the brightness in sections of the screen independently. Meanwhile, the Contrast Booster boosts peak brightness while maintaining the whites and blacks in the image.

XR TRILUMINOS PRO™ COLOR. Make Bravia XR X95J your window to the world with XR Triluminos Pro. The technology has a broader palette to reproduce each color on the screen accurately and naturally.

GOOGLE TV. Sony Bravia XR X95J lets you access 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services. That includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, YouTube, Apple TV app, Peacock, HBO Max, and many more.

XR 4K UPSCALING. To consistently boost the pictures on the screen, the XR 4K Upscaling technology upscales 2K signals close to true 4K quality for incredibly real and detailed images. With this intelligent TV processing, all the lost textures and details will be restored.

XR MOTION CLARITY. With the Bravia XR X95J processor’s XR Motion Clarity, fast-moving scenes are cross-analyzed and precisely controlled to give pictures smooth, bright, and clear quality. This produces blur-free sports and smooth action-packed movies by inserting black images between images.

SMART TV FUNCTIONS. The Bravia XR X95J has a built-in Google Assistant that will let you use your voice to control it and other smart devices. You can choose the shows and activities you want with just a command. It also works with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices to control your TV. Plus, it supports Airplay 2, so you can stream content from your Apple devices to configure, customize and manage your smart home using HomeKit.

BRAVIA CORE. The BRAVIA CORE provides high-quality movies. It features Pure Stream that can present HDR movies at up to 80 Mbps (similar to 4K UHD Blu-ray 6) on a wide range of content, resulting in better details, colors, and contrast.

ULTRA-SLIM WALL MOUNT COMPATIBILITY AND 3-WAY MULTI-POSITION STAND. Arrange your Bravia XR X95J the way you like it. You can hang it with the optional SU-WL855 ultra-slim wall-mount bracket that is specially designed for select Sony BRAVIA OLED and LED TVs, or just let it stand on a flat surface. It offers three levels of flexibility – standard low-profile setting, narrow furniture setting, or raised to accommodate a soundbar.

ACOUSTIC MULTI-AUDIO. There are two sound positioning tweeters on the sides of the Bravia XR X95J TV to elevate the soundstage. Via these treble speakers, the sounds complement the action on the screen for a truly immersive experience.

X-WIDE ANGLE & X-ANTI REFLECTION. Even when viewed at awkward angles, the colors of the pictures are preserved. Thanks to the enhanced viewing angles and an anti-reflective screen, glares can also be reduced when you put your TV in bright rooms.

Perfect for PlayStation 5. Gamers would love the Bravia XR X95J’s exclusive features for the PS5 console along with 4K/120fps as specified in HDMI 2.1 and input lag as low as 8.5ms.

For more information about the discounted price of the Sony 75″ Bravia XR X95J 4K UHD Smart Google TV, click here.