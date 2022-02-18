Save up to $500 on Sony Bravia XR A90J today with Best Buy’s hot deals this 2022. Nonetheless, the unbelievable discount isn’t the only thing to love about this model. Bravia XR A90J also has an abundance of exceptional abilities that can give you 5-star movie moments.

Sony Bravia XR A90J is designed to give you the smoothest and the best visual experience with the help of its all-new Cognitive Processor XR. This revolutionary TV processing technology brings intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors to highlight astounding realism to your content.

It utilizes a variety of features to maximize its full potential. One of them is the XR Triluminos Pro Color that can detect color from saturation, hue, and brightness to reproduce natural shades in every detail. The 2K signals are also upscaled to true 4K quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures via XR 4K Upscaling technology. Add to that, the processor’s XR Motion Clarity cross-analyzes and precisely controls the action in every scene to ensure the picture’s quality stays smooth, bright, and clear. With this, the action-packed movies can stay blur-free and flawlessly fast-moving.

As a cherry on top, it has the Bravia Core that presents Pure Stream. It can stream HDR movies at up to 80 Mbps (similar to 4K UHD Blu-ray 6, on a wide range of content), which means significantly more detail, color, and contrast than conventional 15 to 25 Mbps streaming content! Plus, it creates an immersive and engaging cinematic experience through HDR, Dolby Vision, IMAX enhanced, and Netflix Calibrated Mode. Joining Sony Bravia XR A90J’s dazzling display is the Acoustic Surface Audio+. This extraordinary detail of Bravia XR A90J lets you hear every word and note from movies and concerts directly from the 65″ screen. And together with the built-in subwoofers, you get powerful bass for immersive cinematic sound and cleaner and crisper overall sounds.

On the other side of the coin, Bravia XR A90J offers pure convenience with the smart capabilities it owns. Using it, you can seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, YouTube, Apple TV app, Peacock, HBO Max, and many more. What’s more, searching is easy: just ask Google! Thanks to this built-in Google Assistant, controlling smart devices is possible. It even works with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices to control your TV. Now, you’ll be able to stream content from your Apple devices using Airplay 2 to configure, customize, and control your smart home using HomeKit.

All these features are wrapped in a minimalist-inspired design that fits even the most sophisticated aesthetics. Its body also allows flexibility for your home theater setup: a standard low-profile setting or raised to accommodate a soundbar. Further, it is compatible with the optional SU-WL855 ultra-slim wall-mount bracket that is designed specifically for select Sony Bravia OLED and LED TVs.

