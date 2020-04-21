Sonos launches Sonos Radio, a free streaming radio service exclusively for Sonos users

Sonos today launched Sonos Radio, a free, ad-supported streaming radio service, exclusively available to Sonos customers worldwide. Sonos claims that Sonos Radio represents the broadest and best selection of radio available around the world today. Sonos Radio will have exclusive content, curated genre-based stations, and more than 60,000 local radio stations.

Sonos is launching this new service because nearly half of all listening time on Sonos is dedicated to favorite radio stations and DJs. You can access Sonos Radio via the Sonos app from today. While the global internet radio stations will be available for everyone worldwide, the original programming content will be available only in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Highlights of Sonos Radio:

Sonos Radio makes it easy to explore the world’s stations by integrating multiple internet radio services, including TuneIn and iHeartRadio, with more to come.

Customers can listen to music, sports, news, and more from local stations based on zip code as well as access any station globally.

Sonos Radio will be continually updated with new stations powered by partners, including integrations with Europe’s largest radio company, Global, and Radio.com for US listeners, both coming soon.

Sonos Radio introduces original radio programming from Sonos featuring a range of music handpicked by DJs and artists.

Sonos’ signature ad-free station, Sonos Sound System, is curated and hosted by the Sonos team, recorded in a newly built radio studio in Sonos’ flagship store in New York City.

Ad-free artist curated stations feature a regularly updated stream of hundreds of songs from artists inspired by their own influences and obsessions. Thom Yorke’s station, In the absence thereof… , launches today.

, launches today. Sonos Stations, inspired by Sonos owner’s favorite genres, feature 30+ curated ad-supported stations. For a surprising mix of music handpicked by Sonos, enjoy stations including Concert Hall, Country Outlaws, Hip Hop Archive, Kids Rock, and more.

For the best listening experience across all Sonos Radio streams, Sonos partnered with Super Hi-Fi, a company delivering AI for digital music, for volume leveling across songs and ads, song blending, and seamlessly mixing in voice commentary.

Source: Sonos