Microsoft pursued ARM-powered PC much before Apple, but to everyone’s surprise, Apple’s first ARM-powered MacBook is more powerful than a Snapdragon-powered PC. And while the upcoming Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor should be significantly better than its predecessor, it looks like the improvements in the processor won’t be enough to match the performance of Apple’s M1 chip.

An early prototype running on “Qualcomm Reference Design (QRD)”, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmark site. The benchmark listing suggests that the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3-powered PCs will be a lot better than the Microsoft SQ2 chip.

On Geekbench 5, the SD 8cx Gen 3 managed to get a single-core score of 982 and a multi-core score of 4918. For the sake of comparison, the Microsoft SQ2-powered Surface Pro X managed to get a single-core score of 793 and a multi-core score of 3069. While the improvements are solid, the scores stand nowhere close to those of Apple’s M1 chip, which managed a single-core score of 1682 and a multi-core score of 7201.

It’s also worth noting that the 8cx Gen 3 is an engineering sample and not the final product. In other words, we can expect the final benchmark scores to be better than what we’re seeing now.

If you’re using a Surface Pro X., are you happy with the performance of Microsoft SQ2? Let us know down in the comments.

via WindowsLatest