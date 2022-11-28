Snapchat is now on Microsoft Store as PWA

Snapchat is finally on Microsoft Store as a Progressive Web App (PWA). It is built on the newly launched web version of the app and depends on Microsoft Edge. With this, there is an assurance that all the features of the app’s web version will be available in the PWA of Snapchat while only having a 1.4MB install size.

Windows 10 and Windows 11 users can already install the Snapchat PWA on their computers, wherein OS will somehow allow it to work like a native app due to its Edge dependence. Once installed, it will give you an icon on your Start menu and will even show you notifications. Additionally, tying it with Edge makes it constantly updated.

The news is a bit of a surprise, given Snapchat’s treatment of Microsoft for years. It can be remembered that in the past, the company refused to create a dedicated app for Windows phones, denying its service to a specific group of individuals using the Microsoft OS.

Despite this, other developers tried to bring the taste of Snapchat to the Windows ecosystem years ago by introducing third-party Snapchat apps on the Windows Phone app store. One of them was the app called 6snap, which was removed from the place in 2014 alongside other third-party apps. To stop the usage of such apps by Windows phone users, Snapchat even locked the accounts of anyone using the “unauthorized programs.”

After years, no official release of a dedicated Snapchat app for Windows phones came. Some believe this contributed to the devices’ fall in the past, but apparently, other factors should be considered especially Google’s actions. With this, it is no wonder why there are rumors Microsoft is trying to build its own mobile app store.