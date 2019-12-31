Snapchat finally decides to focus on India

It looks like Snapchat has finally decided to focus on India, one of the largest Internet market in the world. Right from the start, Snapchat made several poor decisions leading to stagnant growth over the past few years. First, Snapchat was focusing too much on the US market. Second, Snapchat assumed that iOS users are more important than Android users. Third, Snapchat got distracted by focusing on hardware (Spectacles) and other things, while its core user experience was not that great.

Early this year, Snapchat targeted Android users by releasing an all-new Android app that is faster and lighter. Snapchat also introduced new redesign to improve the overall user experience of its app. Now, Snapchat has opened a new office in India that will focus on localisation activities. This team is adding support for Indian languages, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Marathi support is now available. Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu language support is coming soon.

“We’re also establishing local partnerships across a wide range of areas from device manufacturers, telcos, content creators and also educational establishments. The local strategy has been working for us as we’ve experienced very strong growth in 2019,” said Nana Murugesan, MD of Snap told Hindustan Times.

For example, Snapchat now comes pre-installed in Samsung Galaxy A-series and M-series devices in India. It also allows Indian users to celebrate Indian holidays like Diwali, Independence Day, Rakshabandhan, Janmasthami and Gurunanak Jayanti with new stickers and more. We think Snapchat’s decision to invest in local strategy for India will bring millions of new users to the platform.

