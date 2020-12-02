Microsoft has acquired the eSports community website Smash.gg.

Revealed on the service’s official website, the tournament organising website has been picked up by Microsoft after five years of service.

“Since we started in 2015, our goal has been to build active esports scenes around the games people love to play,” Smash.gg writes. “Today we’re excited to take the next step in that journey by joining Microsoft to help strengthen our existing relationships and explore new opportunities. Smash.gg will continue as a self-service esports platform available to tournament organizers from all game communities.”

Smash.gg is currently an easy way for tournament organisers to set up official eSports tourneys for online play, allowing fans or combatants to easily find out about upcoming or ongoing gaming tournaments as easily as possible.

Every tournament has full details regarding players, prize pools, contact information, format details and much more. It’s the most accessible way to get into the eSports landscape.

The website hasn’t revealed any additional details regarding the Microsoft acquisition, including how much the company was picked up for. However, we hope to be able to inform you further on the dealings in the coming days.

Microsoft has been going even harder on their gaming acquisitions than usual this past year. Despite the closure of their most intriguing video game business, Mixer, Microsoft has continued to invest in the medium.

With Xbox Game Pass being their new hot product alongside the next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Microsoft has spent billions on acquiring a killer lineup of teams to create software for the service. From Ninja Theory to Obsidian Entrainment all the way to the $7.5 billion Zenimax Media acquisition, Microsoft is betting big on gaming.

However, outside of all of that, this newest acquisition leads to one very important question: Will we now get a Killer Instinct 2? Please, Microsoft?!