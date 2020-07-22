Mixer streamers have not given up. Despite the closure of Microsoft’s streaming service occurring later today, many devoted streamers are using the service’s final hours to say goodbye to the platform and fans for as long as they can.

While some prior Mixer streamers have left their channels live with pages telling them where to find their new Twitch, YouTube or Facebook Gaming pages, others are seeing the service’s closure to a sadly normal end.

Mixer steamer BooYee, who is still streaming at the time of writing, reminisced on her final stream about the opportunities that the service brought: “got to go to E3 with a camera crew and I’m very thankful for that. I’ll never forget that… I will be on Twitch.TV at BeeYooTV.”

Other streamers such as Spartakus, Heitir, Droopy1943, Jester420x, GrimlockePrime and many more are holding onto the last seconds of Mixer’s existence with solemn farewells, hoping their fanbases follow them to the collection of new platforms they’ll be present on.

The moment is scarily reminiscent of the closure of Microsoft’s original Xbox Live, a deeply upsetting time that saw thousands of Xbox gamers keeping their systems logged onto servers of Halo 2 and Conker: Live and Reloaded until the service slowly faded away.

While huge streamers like Ninja and Shroud may have been bought out for unthinkable amounts of money, it’s the heartfelt, melancholic moments between streamers like BooYee and Spartakus that makes the closure of Mixer feel real. It also makes it feel that much more heartbreaking.