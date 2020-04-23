Windows 10 Theme: Download Microsoft’s ‘Sloths PREMIUM’ theme pack from Microsoft Store

Microsoft has added a new theme pack to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. Titled ‘Sloths PREMIUM’, the new theme pack contains 15 high-quality 4K wallpapers, the description of which reads as follows:

Sloths spend most of their time hanging upside down. Take a look at these 15 beguiling faces in premium 4k, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.

You can download the ‘Sloths PREMIUM’ theme pack from this link. Alternatively, you click on the below link to download the theme pack.

via ALumia