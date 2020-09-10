Sleek Xbox Series X packaging finally revealed

Microsoft has unveiled the rather sleek Xbox Series X packaging that will hold the next-gen console when it launches this holiday.

With the Xbox Series X price, specs, release date and even its smaller brother Xbox Series S information finally out in the wild, the final piece of the puzzle was the Xbox Series X packaging. What will the cardboard box in your cupboard look like?

Well, thanks to Twitter user Wario64, we now know exactly what the Xbox’s box will look like: pretty darn sleek.

As usual, the Xbox Series X packaging is just a big black cardboard box, but the front features a huge close-up of the next-gen machine, showing off the green plastic inside. On the front, Microsoft has put the following: 4K 120fps, Xbox Velocity Architecture and 1TB SSD.

