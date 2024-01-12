Slack can now give you a Tinder-like experience at work, but don't get your hopes high

Slack, the popular workplace communication platform, has launched a new feature called “Catch Up” on its mobile app. Catch Up is designed to help users manage their unread messages more efficiently. It offers a Tinder-like interface for quickly triaging conversations. Google also tested something like this recently.

How it works:

Users tap the “Catch Up” tab on the app’s home screen.

The feature displays one channel or direct message at a time.

Swiping right marks the message as read, while swiping left leaves it unread.

Users can long-press on any message to save it for later.

Slack developed Catch Up in response to two key insights, as reported by The Verge:

The platform can become overwhelming with numerous channels and messages.

Many users rely on their phones to quickly check and manage unread messages.

Before they get to their desk in the morning, or when they’re away from their desk, or maybe at lunch — a 30-second session, super fast, just trying to catch up. Then the stuff they want to get back to at their desktop, they leave it for later.

said Akshay Bakshi, a product management director at Slack.

The app launches for free Slack users on iOS and Android. It will be available soon for paid users. An iPad version is also in the works, albeit slightly different. There are currently no plans to release a desktop version, but enhancements for focused mode are being considered.