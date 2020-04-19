Windows Mixed Reality allows you to set a custom environment as your home environment, and there is a vibrant community of Mixed Reality fans who create and upload these custom environments, such as the one in the header, for others to use.

Switching to a new environment is however a pain, requiring that you manually download the files and copy them to a particular folder.

Now a developer has created a custom home environment manager which makes the process easy as pie.

SkySpaces is a new Custom Home Environment Manager for Windows Mixed Reality 1

SkySpaces lets you download custom virtual reality home environments for your Windows Mixed Reality headset. It also lets users upload and share their own creations.

It also includes an auto-updater to keep your custom environment up to date.

The app is free and can be found here.

