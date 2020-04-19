Windows Mixed Reality allows you to set a custom environment as your home environment, and there is a vibrant community of Mixed Reality fans who create and upload these custom environments, such as the one in the header, for others to use.

Switching to a new environment is however a pain, requiring that you manually download the files and copy them to a particular folder.

Now a developer has created a custom home environment manager which makes the process easy as pie.

SkySpaces lets you download custom virtual reality home environments for your Windows Mixed Reality headset. It also lets users upload and share their own creations.

It also includes an auto-updater to keep your custom environment up to date.

The app is free and can be found here.