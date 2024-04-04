Skype might be making hosting shows easier; APK shows teleprompter codes

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

APK teardown of the latest Skype for Android app reveals code hinting at the development of a teleprompter mode. While not officially confirmed by Skype, the presence of these code strings shows the possibility of such a feature in a future release.

What’s a teleprompter?

A teleprompter is a device that displays text on a screen or special glass in a way that allows a person looking directly at the audience to read it while appearing to make eye contact. It benefits users who may find it helpful for delivering clear and concise messages during video calls.

A teleprompter

The discovered code references functionalities associated with teleprompters, including:

Script editing capabilities

Text size adjustments

Teleprompter speed control

<string name=”oc_teleprompter_edit_script”>Edit Script</string> <string name=”oc_teleprompter_font_size_setting”>Change teleprompter text size</string> <string name=” oc_teleprompter_hint”>Here is a demo script, you can update it to have your own content</string> <string name=”oc_teleprompter_preview_text”>Preview</string> <string name=”oc_teleprompter_speed”>Teleprompter speed</string> <string name=”oc_teleprompter_speed_setting”>Change teleprompter speed</string> <string name=”oc_teleprompter_text_size”>Teleprompter text size</string> <string name=”oc_teleprompter_text_style_setting”>Change teleprompter text style</string> as reported by Android Authority

The details on how the teleprompter mode will operate are not fully clear. Still, references within the code show that users might be able to create or edit scripts directly in the app, adjust the text size for improved screen readability, and alter the scrolling speed of the text to match their speaking pace better.

It’s important to note that features discovered through code analysis are not guaranteed to be released publicly. Further internal testing could lead to the abandonment of the feature before a public rollout.

Further official announcements from Skype are needed to confirm this feature’s development and release date.