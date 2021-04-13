Siri leaks date of next Apple hardware event

MacRumors reports that Siri has tattled and revealed the date of Apple’s upcoming hardware event.

The digital assistant has revealed that the event will be held on Tuesday, 20th April. The company is expected to announce a new 12.9 inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED screen and the Airtags trackers.

Siri is reportedly answering the question “When is the next Apple Event,” with the still-secret details, saying “The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com.” The information is not revealed on every occasion, with Siri sometimes referring users to simply visit Apple.com, but multiple MacRumors staff have confirmed the leak.

The event will likely be a digital presentation streamed over YouTube and other video services. It is likely Apple will formally confirm the event later today.