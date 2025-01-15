Sintra AI Review: How Good Are Its AI Business Assistants?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Looking for an honest Sintra AI review? Managing all your business operations can be costly and time-consuming, but AI is quickly making things easier. I tested the all-in-one business automation platform that promises to assign repetitive tasks to AI assistants.

Here’s everything you need to know about its features, performance, pricing, and more.

What Is Sintra AI?

Sintra AI is a web-based AI platform that helps you streamline your business workflow. It can handle tasks such as project management, emails, eCommerce, and much more.

It claims to save businesses up to 15 hours a week using “AI employees” and the assistants integrate seamlessly with other popular business tools.

All AI assistants use a familiar chatbot interface. This makes it natural to communicate, generate tasks, and receive step-by-step guidance.

Overall, it’s suitable for all companies, freelancers, and organizations that want to save time, reduce stress, and focus on growth.

But is it right for you and how does it compare to other AI solutions?

Features

Sintra AI’s digital assistants are capable of a variety of tasks that surpass platforms like Jasper, Krater AI, and others. Here’s everything you need to know:

Brain AI

Before starting, you must input as much company info as possible. Brain AI analyzes your business, industry, website content, goals, existing tools, and other data.

This helps the platform familiarize itself with your tasks, and target audience, and determine which assistants are best suited to you.

After processing your info, it’ll ask you questions to clarify certain facts to aid the process. For example, connecting your socials will allow the Soshie assistant to generate relevant posts.

Connecting your email gets things moving with the email management assistant. Adding data allows Dexter to provide analytics information, and so on.

I like that it doesn’t take a generic approach. For example, for copywriting it asks what tone of communication to use.

While setting up can take a while, unlike Jasper AI, it pays off with personalized and accurate AI responses.

You’ll spend less time editing and tweaking business tasks and more time focusing on important work.

Business Development

Buddy is Sintra’s AI business development assistant. You provide it with relevant information about your business, industry, competitors, and market trends. Then it identifies patterns, trends, and opportunities for growth and improvement.

Based on its analysis, Buddy can offer recommendations and insights on various aspects of your business. E.g., marketing strategies, audience analysis, product launches, and investor relations.

It can also automate tasks related to business development, such as drafting marketing plans, conducting competitive analysis, and creating investor presentations.

For example, I asked it to perform “Strategic Partnership Analysis for Copilot Voice Integration.” It quickly identified the healthcare industry as the most opportune partnership and offered easily digestible steps to achieve this.

What’s great about Buddy is it continuously learns from the data it processes and the feedback you provide. Therefore, it becomes more accurate as you go.

Customer Support

The Cassie Customer Support assistant can integrate with your existing support channels. E.g., email, live chat, or social media.

When someone reaches out, ask Cassie to generate a relevant response, based on its understanding of the inquiry and the information available.

I like that you can set this to autopilot or micromanage the response. Moreover, Cassie knows when it can’t provide a suitable response and suggests more input.

This is a great way to streamline basic queries without alienating customers with more complex requests.

My only criticism is that, unlike MateGenius’s auto-reply, you still need to send the response yourself.

Besides using your FAQs and knowledge base as an information source, it can also help you expand the content itself. E.g., “Cassie, write a new set of FAQ questions for the website.”

eCommerce Management

Commet assistant can improve your online store’s performance and customer experience. It can identify the platform you use, such as Shopify or WooCommerce, and then analyze the store’s data. E.g., the niche, sales, customer behavior, and product page content.

Once it knows your store, all you have to do is use simple prompts to assign tasks. For example, if you want to revamp your product descriptions, you can ask Commet to:

“Write a new description for all the products.”

If you’re looking to sell a new product, you can ask it to “find a new product that would be useful to my customers.” It uses your store’s data and taps into its knowledge of thousands of high-performing stores to find a relevant product.

From generating landing pages to calculating profit margins, just ask and Commet will provide a solution or guide you in the right direction.

Data Analytics

Dexter is your personal number cruncher, taking confusing data and returning digestible insights.

It instantly recognizes data sources, such as spreadsheets, databases, or BI tools. Furthermore, it can identify trends, correlations, and anomalies that may not be immediately apparent to human analysts.

Dexter helps you with data cleaning and normalization and can formulate financial reports, forecast sales, and calculate ROI.

These may include charts and graphs to help you understand complex data patterns and trends at a glance.

The more data you provide, the better. You can add snippets of info, website URLs, and files.

Its email marketing Assistant, Emmie, is trained on thousands of email types and responses, so you can naturally compose messages.

This includes automatic sequences, such as welcome emails, abandoned carts, and purchase confirmations.

Again, all it takes is a simple chatbot request and the assistant handles the rest. At best it’ll create the content right away and at the least, it displays the steps you should take.

For example, I asked Emmie to create a post-purchase follow-up message with an offer, and it generated a relevant response.

Unlike MateGenius, it has yet to implement auto email replies.

Sales

For sales strategy, you should turn to Milli. The virtual sales manager is perfect for generating pitches, email advertising, and proposals. It even helps you respond in negotiations with clients and potential customers.

I asked it to help with a cold call for a specific product and it immediately responded with usable script.

Overall, Milli can provide guidance on best practices and help you optimize your sales processes.

Copywriting

Writing effective copy can be time-consuming. However, unlike the average AI chatbot, Sintra’s Penn assistant already has all your business info on hand.

Penn is trained on thousands of best copywriting practices. It can produce high-quality content that meets your specific needs.

You can even customize Penn’s tone of voice to ensure that the copy aligns with your brand’s identity and style.

Whether you need to create landing pages, posts, newsletters, ads, or video scripts, ask Penn and the results are impressive.

It can even create 100 relevant blog post headlines in less than two minutes.

Recruitment

Interestingly enough, you can streamline recruitment with Sintra AI’s Scouty assistant. If you’re a small business, you can benefit from a recruitment and HR team, without the massive overheads.

Some of its key capabilities include LinkedIn recruitment, resume analysis, interview planning, and generating job descriptions. E.g., “Scouty, write a job posting for an entry-level app developer.”

SEO

To improve search engine optimization on your site and other SEO content, the Seomi assistant is for you. It can offer suggestions for existing content and generate new relevant and optimized content based on your Brain AI information.

By linking your site, it analyzes your current rankings and suggests content changes, metadata, backlinks, and other tweaks to get you higher up the search results.

For example, you can ask Seomi to re-write your product description or blogs with effective keywords.

Social Media

Soshie is for social media management and draws its data from your connected accounts. For example, I was able to ask it to offer a list of improvements for my Instagram account. Soshie suggested changes to my bio and offered ideas that I could implement.

Moreover, it can create content itself and deliver it in a calendar schedule.

Soshie can reply to comments, write TikTok scripts, generate captions based on images, and generate images from as little as one prompt.

While it can auto-reply to Facebook and a handful of other channels, this is still in Beta, and MateGenius is much more advanced.

Business Assistant

The Vizzy assistant has elements of the Business Development and Analytics assistants. Its goal is to support your day-to-day tasks, like a traditional office assistant.

For example, you might ask it to plan an upcoming business trip or summarize the latest quarter’s financial report.

Tucked away is a powerful AI image generator like the Soshie Social Media assistant. It took seconds to generate a New York cityscape to go with my “business trip”.

Personal Coach

Sintra AI also has an assistant called Gigi for your personal growth.

You can ask it to generate meal prep, health and fitness plans, study materials, and time management schedules.

Just like Sintra analyzes and understands your business, Gigi learns your lifestyle, routines, and goals.

How To Use Sintra AI

Here’s how to get started with Sintra AI and access its main features:

1. Go to Sintra.AI and purchase a single AI assistant or everything with Sintra X.

2. Sign in, and you’ll see the onboarding wizard. Provide your name, role, company name, website etc. This is stored in its Brain AI, along with all your brand info.

3. Answer the Brain AI questions, select your business category, connect your socials and data sources, and add any other important info.

4. From the dashboard, find cards to access all your available AI Employees.

5. Depending on the assistant, simply ask a relevant question via text or voice, and attach any sources of information using the paperclip icon.

7. To add more relevant knowledge and data, click the Brain icon, follow its suggestions, or manually add snippets, websites, and files.

8. To configure auto posting, click the slider Automations icon on the left.

Pricing

Sintra AI offers 12 individual AI assistants, which you can purchase separately for $39/mo. That includes:

Cassie – Customer Support

– Customer Support Soshie – Social Media

– Social Media Dexter – Data Analytics

– Data Analytics Buddy – Business Strategy

– Business Strategy Emmie – Email Marketing

– Email Marketing Gigi – Personal Growth Coach

– Personal Growth Coach Scouty – Recruitment

– Recruitment Penn – Copywriting

– Copywriting Commet – eCommerce

– eCommerce Milli – Sales

– Sales Seomi – SEO

– SEO Vizzy – Assistant and Coordinator.

Alternatively, you can purchase Sintra X for $97/mo with all the AI assistants, features, and unlimited usage.

All plans come with a 14-day money-back guarantee.

Sintra AI Review – Verdict

To conclude this Sintra AI review, don’t let its gimmicky assistants put you off. While they have cute names and a cartoony appearance, under the hood this is a powerful suite of AI tools.

While it doesn’t necessarily automate everything like Krater AI or MateGenius, its natural language chatbot interface taps into the existing Brain AI knowledge. So, whatever you ask, it responds accurately with either full content or the steps required to do it yourself.

Sintra AI stands out as one of the most complete AI solutions for businesses. While many other tools focus on individual areas like content creation or social media, Sintra has everything you need under one dashboard.