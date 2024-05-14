Simplified AI Writer Review: Can It Produce Good Content? [2024]

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

This Simplified AI Writer review will give you all the key info about this AI-powered writing solution. All you have to do is sit back, relax, and read the results of my tests over the next few minutes.

I already did all of the heavy lifting for you, tested the core features, and gathered some samples that might interest you. Here’s what I have to say!

What is Simplified AI Writer?

Simplified AI Writer is one of the main products Simplified offers. It’s a set of tools for writing blog posts, articles, and essays, but also an AI writing co-pilot (powered by ChatGPT.) It comes with a bunch of pre-made templates, but also some interesting side features.

Features

I tested Simplified AI Writer’s features to help you decide if they’re worth your time. To simplify things, I’ve divided them by section and dropped a relevant sample where applicable.

For beginners: Don’t worry if something seems too complicated. I’ve left a short tutorial at the end of this page to help you get started!

Article Writer

The most popular feature of Simplified AI Writer is the Article Writer. It allows you to input several pieces of information about your article:

Topic

Information on topic

Creativity level

Number of results

Output language

Tone

The topic can be described in up to 20 words. Unlike Article Forge, a platform made specifically for article creation, Simplified doesn’t optimize your text for a specific keyword. This might be good in some scenarios, but it also means you’ll have to do it manually or via another tool.

Additional settings can be changed for every article or applied from your Brandbook. The second option is useful if you plan to bulk-create content.

There are five creativity levels, from Repetitive to Imaginative. It’s well known that every AI model likes to hallucinate, so I’d recommend you to keep it away from Imaginative. (Except if you’re after wild-fiction articles.)

You can generate up to 6 articles with the same input simultaneously.

Currently, there are 27 languages available. English, Spanish, German, Chinese, and Italian are a few of them.

Selecting a suitable tone is important in this case. There are 12 available tones, grouped in opposite styles (Professional/Informal, Optimistic/Pessimistic, etc.)

I kept all of the default settings and asked for an article about Camping, with a focus on:

Camping is the best thing to do in summer.

Here’s what I got (click on the arrow to expand): Camping: The Ultimate Summer Adventure As the warmer weather approaches, many people start planning their summer adventures. And for outdoor enthusiasts, camping is often at the top of the list. Whether you’re a seasoned camper or new to the experience, there’s something magical about spending time in nature, away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. One of the great things about camping is that it can be as rustic or as luxurious as you want it to be. For those who like to rough it, there are plenty of primitive camping options available, where you can pitch a tent in the wilderness and truly disconnect from the modern world. On the other hand, if you prefer a more comfortable camping experience, there are campgrounds with amenities such as hot showers, electricity, and even Wi-Fi. But no matter where you choose to camp, the benefits of spending time in nature are undeniable. Studies have shown that being outdoors can reduce stress, improve mood, and boost mental well-being. Additionally, camping provides the perfect opportunity to unplug and be present in the moment, whether you’re hiking through the woods, roasting marshmallows over a campfire, or stargazing on a clear night. Of course, part of the appeal of camping is the sense of adventure and the chance to try new activities. From kayaking and fishing to mountain biking and rock climbing, there’s no shortage of ways to stay active and explore the great outdoors. And for those who prefer a more laid-back approach, simply relaxing by the campfire with a good book can be just as rewarding. Before you head out on your camping trip, it’s important to be prepared. Make sure you have all the necessary gear, such as a tent, sleeping bag, cooking supplies, and plenty of layers to stay warm at night. And don’t forget to familiarize yourself with the camping regulations and safety guidelines for the area you’ll be visiting. Overall, camping is the ultimate summer adventure that allows you to connect with nature, unwind from the stresses of everyday life, and create lasting memories with loved ones. So pack your bags, embrace the great outdoors, and make this summer one to remember with a camping trip.

I’ll try to recreate a better output in the tutorial section of this review. To achieve that I’ll tweak the settings a bit and see how it goes.

Similarly, Simplified AI also offers a system for creating Essays and Blog posts. The interface is equally simple and the output depends on the settings you decide on.

However, if you’re after higher-quality content, you might also want to check how to utilize Simplified AI Writer as a writing companion. Read more in the section below.

AI Writing Co-Pilot

Now that you know how you can create blog posts, articles, and essays, let’s see another approach. Here, you’ll have more control, yet a streamlined process that saves time.

The interface itself adorably reminds me of ChatGPT and other popular AI chatbots. As a matter of fact, it does use the GPT 3.5/4 models in the backend.

With this in mind, I asked Simplified AI Writer and ChatGPT the same thing:

Simplified AI Writer output As the sun rose over the calm, glassy lake, Jake cast his line into the water. He patiently waited, feeling the gentle tug of anticipation. Suddenly, his fishing rod bent, and he knew he had caught something big. With excitement coursing through his veins, he reeled in his prize, a magnificent rainbow trout. Its shimmering scales glistened in the morning light. Jake couldn’t help but smile, knowing that his patience and skill had paid off. As he released the fish back into the water, he felt a sense of gratitude for the peaceful connection he had with nature through fishing.

ChatGPT output In the quiet dawn, Joe cast his line into the shimmering lake. Each ripple whispered secrets of the deep. Patiently, he waited, feeling the gentle tug of anticipation. As the sun climbed, painting the sky with hues of orange and pink, his patience was rewarded. A sudden jerk, a thrill coursing through the line. With practiced hands, he reeled in his prize, a gleaming trout dancing in the morning light. In that fleeting moment, amidst nature’s symphony, Joe found solace and connection. For him, fishing wasn’t just about the catch; it was about embracing the rhythm of life’s simple joys.

Simplified AI Writer created a slightly better text, in terms of how much cliche AI expressions are used. Additionally, it also proposed several follow-up questions to continue building on my story (e.g. What type of fish could be in such a lake?)

The only major difference is that it offers you several pre-made chat personalities:

Digital Marketer

Product Manager

SEO Manager

Graphics Manager

Social Media Manager

Video Editor

One of the biggest advantages is that after the output is generated it can be opened directly in the Simplified Editor. It’s a pretty solid one, not too fancy, but with all the features you might need.

The nicest thing here is that you can format text and export it together with the format. This saves you the time you’d usually spend dealing with problematic colors and fonts from ChatGPT.

100+ Available Templates

One of the core values Simplified is simplicity (surprise, surprise!)

That’s why the platform includes dozens of templates for various purposes. Primarily, they’re grouped in the following categories:

eCommerce

Ads

Website copy

Blogging

Customer support

Sales & Marketing

Social Media

Email

Product and brand

Videos

Each of the templates has a narrow niche purpose, so I decided to test them.

I used the Event Promotion Poster (Ads) to create the output below.

(Prompt) Camping gathering in the middle of the jungle on the 1st of June 2024. Name: Jungle Jam

Motto: Get lost in nature and find yourself

Date: June 1, 2024

Duration: 2 days, 1 night

Venue: Deep in the heart of the jungle

Fees: $50 per person Join us for an unforgettable camping experience in the wilderness on June 1st, 2024. Immerse yourself in nature, disconnect from the hustle and bustle of daily life, and connect with like-minded nature enthusiasts. Explore the beauty of the jungle, bond over campfires, and create lasting memories. Don’t miss this opportunity to escape into the wild and discover your inner adventurer at Jungle Jam. Sign up now!

Pretty neat, right?

Moving forward with App Notification (Sales & Marketing), I decided to imagine a brand called Campify.

(Prompt) Limited-time-only sale for summer 2024 (June to September) Title: Don’t Miss Out on the Hottest Summer Deals!

Content: Book your next camping adventure with Campify and save big with our summer 2024 sale. Hurry, limited time offer!

Finally, I wanted to check how Simplified AI Writer would compose the Congratulatory Email.

(Prompt) You won free camping for 7 days between the 10th and 27th of August 2024! Subject: Congratulations on winning free camping for 7 days! Dear [Recipient], I wanted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on winning the prize of free camping for 7 days between the 10th and 17th of August 2024! What an exciting opportunity to connect with nature and enjoy some time outdoors. I hope you have a wonderful and relaxing experience during your camping trip. It’s a well-deserved reward for your dedication and hard work. Make sure to take plenty of pictures and create lasting memories during your stay. Once again, congratulations on this fantastic win! I wish you all the best for your upcoming camping adventure. Best regards, [Your Name]

The use cases are so many that I’m not even going to try to list them all. I’ll leave the excitement of exploration to you!

Truth be told, all of the outputs could be re-created with almost any general AI model. However, saving time on trial and error, getting multiple outputs simultaneously, and streamlining these processes is priceless!

Workspaces and Collaboration

If you’re working within a team, you know how to appreciate any feature that lets you truly collaborate.

At Simplified, you get real-time AI sharing and a system for combining multiple AI outputs.

You can either invite your trusted team members to join your workspace or even have them on a per-document basis. The second option is a nice way of including your external collaborators or even clients in certain situations.

File management and organization, combined with tags and comments (also in real-time) make the perfect match.

Although the concept of Workspaces and such collaboration isn’t anything innovative, I like that Simplified took it seriously and made it effective (and simple, of course.)

API Availability

Node, Ruby, Python, and examples of dozens of other languages are covered in the Simplified API documentation. This makes working with such an API a genuine pleasure.

Before you skip this section with the idea that you won’t use it in your daily work, check this out. You don’t need to use it for the complete output, but you can get certain parts automatized.

Whether it’s an outline, conclusion, introduction, or any other custom portion of your text, Simplified can assist you and your editorial team.

Alongside (almost unlimited) textual use cases, there are also APIs for images and videos!

Learning Resources

Whether you have an account on Simplified or not, you can make use of the vast learning resources there.

Although some are solely focused on the usage of Simplified AI Writer, other general ones can help your writing style in times of AI content overflow.

Now it’s also good to note that Simplified offers much more than writing tools!

As you could’ve guessed from the additional API features, Simplified AI also has separate products for:

The reason I’m mentioning it is that once you get used to Simplified AI Writer you don’t have to hop into different platforms if you have additional needs you want to enhance with AI.

How to use Simplified AI Writer?

Here’s a quick tutorial to help you start with Simplified AI Writer.

Head to the Simplified AI home page and hit the Get Started for Free button.

Register using Google, Facebook, or your Email Address.

Name and create your Workspace.

Select the AI Writer app.

Choose the Article Writer under AI Tools.

Define the topic and additional information for your article, and hit Settings dropdown.

Adjust the settings based on what you want from the output.

Hit the Generate button.

I’ve used the exactly same information as earlier, but increased the Creativity level paired with the Optimistic tone.

This is what I got as the output: Camping: An Adventure in the Great Outdoors As the summer sun begins to shine, many people look for ways to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and reconnect with nature. And what better way to do that than by going camping? Camping is an age-old pastime that allows us to immerse ourselves in the beauty of the great outdoors. Whether it’s setting up camp in a secluded forest, by a sparkling lake, or even on a sandy beach, the possibilities for adventure are endless. From roasting marshmallows over a crackling campfire to falling asleep under a blanket of stars, camping offers a unique opportunity to disconnect from technology and truly appreciate the wonders of the natural world. One of the most rewarding aspects of camping is the sense of freedom it provides. Far away from the confines of city life, campers can explore vast landscapes, hike challenging trails, and discover hidden gems that can only be found off the beaten path. Whether you’re a seasoned outdoors enthusiast or a beginner looking to try something new, camping offers something for everyone. And let’s not forget about the benefits of camping for our mental and physical well-being. Studies have shown that spending time in nature can reduce stress, improve mood, and boost overall happiness. Breathing in fresh, clean air and soaking up the sights and sounds of the wilderness can do wonders for our mental health, helping us to recharge and reset our minds. So why not pack up your tent, grab your sleeping bag, and hit the great outdoors this summer? Whether you’re a solo adventurer, a couple seeking romance under the stars, or a family looking to bond over s’mores and ghost stories, camping is the perfect way to create lasting memories and foster a deeper connection with nature. So why wait? Get out there and start exploring – the wilderness is calling!

This time it fits the context much more! Since there are only a few settings from dropdowns, I suggest you change them from default ones (if applicable) to get unique and contextual results.

Try Simplified AI Writer here

Pricing

Simplified AI Writer is a subscription-based platform. There are several plans available:

Free (0$/5,000 words)

(0$/5,000 words) Pro (18$/100,000 words/month)

(18$/100,000 words/month) Business ($49/600,000 words/month)

($49/600,000 words/month) Simplified One ($29.99/100,000 words/month)

Currently, there’s a 20% discount if you decide to subscribe to a yearly plan!

The Free plan is generous and allows you to try most features. The cool part is that even without an account you get access to the learning materials that can help you in general, not only with Simplified.

If you’re satisfied with the platform, you can upgrade to the Pro plan to continue using it. Besides the higher number of words per month, you’ll also be able to use GPT-4 and the blog post feature.

To collaborate with your teammates you must subscribe to the Business plan. This way, you’ll get up to 5 seats but also the API access if you need it.

Pro and Business subscribers also get the Brand Book option. This allows you to define your brand, making every process faster and more effective.

Finally, if you’re satisfied with the Pro plan but also want to have a peek at the other features, you can try Simplified One. With it, you get the same perks as Pro subscribers, but also access to video, design, and other AI-powered tools.

If none of the plans satisfies your needs you can reach out to the Simplified sales team and request a quote for the Enterprise plan.

Since a Free version is available, Simplified doesn’t offer a free trial for the paid plans.

If you decide to cancel a paid subscription it’ll remain active until the billing cycle. The same applies to upgrading or downgrading your plan. There’s no option to refund the already activated Simplified subscription.

Simplified AI Writer Review – Verdict

In the dynamic changes we experience in the writing industry, I’d say that Simplified produces decent content for 2024 while keeping the user experience SIMPLE!

There’s a streamlined process for generating essays, articles, and blog posts, but also a co-writing option with the chat (powered by ChatGPT.) Newcomers in AI writing should feel confident with using premade templates as they deliver what they promise.

However, the tool lacks SEO-optimization features, which might be a problem for some. If you need fully SEO-optimized content check out my Growthbar review.

I’ll conclude my Simplified AI Writer review by pointing out that it’s a great way to produce content whether in bulk or not. Similar tools usually focus on only one, while this somehow balances out both needs.