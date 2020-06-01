Android users are reporting a seemingly innocuous picture is able to crash Android 10 handsets, resulting in them entering a situation similar to a boot loop where users are forced to hard reset their devices to regain access.

The HDR picture (a screenshot of which is in the header above) appears to use the RGB colour space instead of Android’s preferred sRGB, and when set as the wallpaper on a handset causes it to crash, and then to make the lock screen unavailable when the device reboots.

I won't show everything, but basically, the function doColorManagement of the ColorManagementProxy is called at some point. This function checks if the Color Space of the image is supported by the device. The image is supported by default if its color space is SRGB, or… pic.twitter.com/1Ga8DBTEEY — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) May 31, 2020

Android Authority captured the issue in video below:

The issue appears to be inherent to Android, as it can be replicated in the Android Studio emulator also.

Google is yet to respond to the issue, but Ice Universe reports that Samsung has already fixed the issue with a firmware update this is now rolling out.

Update: Samsung has received feedback on this type of bug in mid-May, and has resolved this issue. Just wait for the subsequent firmware update and do not take the risk. pic.twitter.com/oa7rxnkSkb — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 1, 2020

For now, until a fix arrives, it appears Android users should be suspicious if offered images to use as wallpaper by potential pranksters.

via Engadget.