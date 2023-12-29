Similar to Google's Pixel 8 series, Microsoft's next Surface laptops to be the first true 'AI PCs'

Microsoft plans a big comeback for the Surface lineup in 2024, focusing on design updates, next-gen silicon, and AI capabilities. The Surface Pro 10 (the feature image) and Surface Laptop 6 are the show’s stars, and both devices are getting major updates.

The Surface Pro 10 will feature a brighter HDR display with an anti-reflective coating, rounded corners, and new colors. It will also be available in Intel and Arm configurations with next-gen NPU silicon. The Arm variants are powered by custom Qualcomm Snapdragon X Series chips and are touted as competitive with Apple Silicon in battery life, performance, and security.

The Surface Laptop 6 is getting a design refresh with thinner bezels, rounded display corners, and more ports. It will also be available in Intel and Arm configurations with next-gen NPU silicon.

These are just some updates Microsoft has planned for the Surface lineup in 2024. It is clear that the company is committed to making Surface a major player in the PC market, and these updates are sure to help Surface devices compete with Apple and other major players.

In addition to the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, Microsoft may also release another Surface Laptop Go in 2024. The company is also considering a commercial-only version of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop with updated Intel 14th-Gen chips.

Beyond 2024, Microsoft is working on a more significant design update for the Surface Pro line that targets a late 2025 release window. The company is also working on the next Surface Laptop Studio, which targets a similar late 2025 release window.

