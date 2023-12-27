Shueisha files patent for new Bleach game titled "Rebirth of Souls"

A new patent for a video game name has just been spotted.

Are you a fan of Bleach? If so, you’re in for some good news. The popular Japanese manga franchise is reportedly working on a possible new game.

Shueisha, the publisher behind the series, has recently filed a new patent that’s likely to be a name for a PC or a console game titled “BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls.” The new patent – as spotted by this eagle-eyed fan – has been filed on the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) site today, December 27, 2023.

As per the Nice Classification, category 9 pertains to “computer game programs,” and this classification remains consistent when other games apply for patents in Europe.

The earlier Bleach game was successful, but it took a while to come to consoles. Brave Souls, first launched for mobile in 2016 globally, only made its way to the PlayStation 4 last year, with no mention of Xbox just like other Bleach games.

