How to Show "My Computer" on Desktop in Windows 11

Windows 11, the classic “My Computer” icon (now called This PC) is hidden by default. If you want quick access to your drives and folders directly from the desktop, here’s how to show it.

Step-by-Step: Show “This PC” on Your Desktop

1. Open Personalization Settings

Right-click on an empty space on your desktop.

Select Personalize.

2. Go to Themes

In the left-hand menu (or scroll down), click on Themes.

3. Open Desktop Icon Settings

Under Related settings, click on Desktop icon settings.

4. Enable “Computer”

In the window that opens, check the box next to Computer .

. Click Apply, then OK.

Now, the This PC icon will appear on your desktop—just like the old “My Computer” icon from earlier Windows versions.

Alternate Method via Run Command

You can also access the same setting with a quick shortcut:

Final Tip

You can also enable icons like Recycle Bin, User’s Files, Network, and Control Panel in the same menu.