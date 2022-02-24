Shiva, the Destroyer, will spice things up for players of Smite. The god character is now available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and will join other mythological legends in the game.

Categorized as a Warrior class, Shiva will sport a kit design inspired by his creation and destruction capabilities: cycling between two different buff states.

“Shiva will cycle through Bliss and Destruction forms as he fights, giving him passive bonuses and different secondary effects on his first three abilities,” writes A.J. “TitanAjax” Walker, Design Director for Smite, in an Xbox Wire post. “One ability I want to call out is his Ultimate: Shiva Tandava. Shiva performs his Tandava, a divine dance, that offers CC immunity and damage mitigation alongside different effects for what steps you take during the dance. I am amazed by what the Titan Forge team has done to make this dance feel authentic and powerful.”

Shiva will also feature all his significant assets based on actual historical texts and depictions. According to Walker, the team “took extra care” while developing the character and even enlisted the help and guidance of a Hindu expert to achieve accuracy in designing his kit, cinematic, art, and more.

Shiva in Smite will wield his Trishula or trident that will generally symbolize the character’s three roles as the creator, the preserver, and the destroyer. Bound to the trident is a damaru or drum, which pertains to the music that accompanies Shiva’s famous dances. The Hindu god also comes with other minor yet significant details and symbols, such as sacred flame in his hand, his blue skin symbolizing infinite power and mystery of the sky or the ocean, serpent around his neck, and more.

To unlock Shiva, his Voice Pack, a Limited Ascended Skin, and more, players can simply purchase the Smite Season Pass 2022. Through this, gamers will also enjoy fantastic content for each new Season 9 God throughout the year.