Frogwares has announced that their detective thriller Sherlock Holmes Chapter One has been delayed, once again, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Despite Sherlock Holmes Chapter One launching on next-gen hardware last month, the current-gen versions of the title are proving to be quite the challenge, with this latest delay being the second the current-gen versions have received.

Previously the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Sherlock Holmes Chapter One were delayed indefinitely, with developer Frogwares only promising that the ambiguous later date of their release would be “not that much later.”

In a new announcement, made on Twitter, it seems that Sherlock Holmes Chapter One will be releasing much later after all, as the team at Frogwares explained that “we are looking at a Q1 release on PS4 and Xbox One.”

In the announcement, Frogwares explained that “we needed to take a bit more time to polish and test the game on older hardware to deliver the appropriate performance. This is our top priority, and we’re doing our best to make sure that the release is of a proper quality and well-optimized.”

December 7, 2021

If you’ve not heard of it before, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One is a prequel to Holmes’ usual crime-solving, in which a young Sherlock Holmes struggles to prove himself as he navigates an exotic, dangerous island in the Mediterranean to investigate the mystery of his mother’s death.