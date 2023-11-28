AI-friendly SharePoint Embedded now rolls out for preview; aims for mid-2024 release window

<a href="https://alex710723856.survey.fm/windows-copilot-on-release">View Survey</a> <a href="https://alex710723856.survey.fm/windows-copilot-on-release">View Survey</a> Close survey X Is Copilot the best AI companion out there? Help us find out by answering a couple of quick questions! Let's start Microsoft Copilot Survey

Microsoft today announced the public preview of SharePoint Embedded, a new platform for building custom content apps that integrate with Microsoft 365. SharePoint Embedded is available now for public preview, with general availability planned for mid-2024.

SharePoint Embedded is a headless, API-only platform that allows developers to build apps that store content inside an enterprise’s existing Microsoft 365 tenant.

This means that enterprises can use SharePoint Embedded to power line-of-business apps, creating a unified and familiar experience for both app users and system administrators.

“Now you can bring the most flexible content platform with an elastic architecture supporting millions of RPS and exabytes of data to your app for the AI era,” says Microsoft’s president for collaboration apps & platforms, Jeff Teper, on X (fka Twitter).

Announced at this week’s European SharePoint, Office 365 & Azure Conference (ESPC) 2023, Microsoft says that the new product is based on the same tech as SharePoint and OneDrive, so it’s highly scalable and performant.

Just like the recently announced Microsoft 365 Backup service, this will also be a pay-as-you-go service. You’ll pay for the storage you use and the volume of API calls and data transfers, but you won’t need to buy any additional user licenses.