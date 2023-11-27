What is Microsoft 365 Backup service? Redmond’s new pay-as-you-go product launches in December

Microsoft has just announced the brand-new Microsoft 365 Backup Service, a pay-as-you-go solution designed to protect businesses from data loss due to ransomware attacks, accidental deletion, or corruption.

As noted from Microsoft’s update on its 365 Roadmap site, the Microsoft 365 Backup Service provides native backup for OneDrive, SharePoint, and Exchange Online, enabling businesses to recover data quickly and easily in the event of a data loss incident.

The service is scalable to meet the needs of organizations of all sizes and is available on a pay-as-you-go basis, making it an affordable and flexible solution for data protection.

The service will be available starting in December. Pricing will be then based on the amount of storage used.

In fact, Microsoft has been taking backups a lot more seriously this year.

The Redmond-based tech giant has been testing a brand-new backup app for general Windows 11 users in its insider channels for quite some time. The standalone app will let you back up your files, settings, and apps a whole lot easier.

What are your thoughts on the new Microsoft 365 Backup service? Let us know in the comments!