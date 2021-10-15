SharePoint admins are very excited that Collapsible Sections is now rolling out

If you are the admin of a corporate intranet and portal you will know the pressure to have every single bit of information on the front page of the SharePoint site. Microsoft has now made it possible to please all your masters with the rollout of Collapsible Sections for SharePoint.

The new feature will allow admins to create rich, information-dense SharePoint pages with sections that can expand and collapse, with admins able to set the default page-load state for the section.

The feature was announced in July but is only now rolling out, initially to 50% of tenants, with a full roll-out expected to happen by the end of October.

If you are in the lucky 50%, read more on the implementation of the feature here.

via Twitter